Henry Tellis Foundation hosts event to help fatherless boys

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Henry Tellis Foundation is holding what it calls a “Night of Hope” Monday at Frazer Methodist Church. The special event is aimed to reach fatherless boys.
The night will feature the men known as Auburn University’s “greatest backfield” three former Auburn Running backs William Andrews, Joe Cribbs, and James Brooks, and their quarterback Charlie Trotman.
Henry Tellis grew up in Gibbs Village in Montgomery, and played football at Sidney Lanier High School, Troy University, and the New York Jets and Giants. The Henry Tellis Foundation provides mentoring, community outreach, education, health and wellness, parental development, and other community related and charitable programs.
“A Night of Hope” starts at 6 p.m. Monday in the Fellowship Hall at Frazer Methodist Church. Get tickets here: http://henrytellis.com/
