Inmate escapes from Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Kevin Bradley Nelson, 49, escaped from the prison at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. He is 5-feet-8-inches and weighs 180 pounds.

ADOC said Nelson was convicted of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to two years in prison in February.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call police or ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

