Man charged after 2 maced, robbed in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing charges after police say he maced two victims before robbing them.
Kenneth John Toney, 39, is charged with robbery third degree and two counts of criminal use of a defensive spray.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, Toney was charged for a robbery that happened on July 11 around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Montgomery Street. Two victims told officers that Toney sprayed then with mace and stole their property.
An arrest affidavit indicates the robbery happened at Troy University Montgomery. It also shows the property was a money bag that contained approximately $550.
Toney was located in Fulton County, Ga. and was extradited back to Montgomery. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $22,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.