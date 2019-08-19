Montgomery gas station armed robbery suspect sought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for the suspect who committed an armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station in the 4200 block of Carmichael Road.
The suspect, wearing a mask, dark pants, green hood and white gloves walked into the store just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 and pointed a handgun at the clerk.
No one was physically injured during the robbery, but the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or location is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip, which can remain anonymous, could net you a cash reward.
