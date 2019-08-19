Montgomery jury struck in 2017 deadly speed-racing crash

Police say Laffitte was driving more than 140 miles per hour seconds before his Dodge Challenger with a Scat Pack or larger engine collided with the 2007 Lexus ES 350 Perkins was riding in. Laffitte was driving down Vaughn Road toward the Taylor Road intersection prior to the crash. Investigators say the driver of the Lexus didn’t see Laffitte’s Challenger in oncoming traffic as it turned left off Vaughn Road into the Mapco service station; Laffitte reportedly hit the Lexus at such a high rate of speed it split the the victim’s car in half. Perkins, who was riding in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.