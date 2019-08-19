Rain chances going up, heat backing down

After 6 straight days of 100+ degree heat, the streak is finally in jeopardy of coming to an end.
Heat waves are hard to break, and it often takes rain to do the trick. That should be the case over the course of the upcoming workweek. Rain and storm chances are trending upward. At no point do we expect washout weather, but the fact rain will be scattered around will help keep temperatures from topping out in the triple digits.
Highs today will still run very warm with upper 90s likely and a heat index around 105 degrees. Highs will trend toward the middle and eventually lower 90s as we get toward the end of the week with those daily scattered storms doing their job.
