VIDEOS: Getting to know the Montgomery Mayoral Candidates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery voters will elect a new mayor on Aug. 27, after current Mayor Todd Strange announced he will not run for re-election.
Several candidates are placing their bid for the position and 11 of the 12 will join us over the course of the week for Alabama Live!. Each candidate has four minutes to tell the public why they are the best fit for mayor.
Monday David Woods, Bibby Simmons and Victorrus Felder visited the studio.
Here is the schedule for the rest of the week:
- Tuesday: Elton Dean and Steven Reed
- Wednesday: Shannon Ferrari and Ronald Davis
- Thursday: J.C. Love and Artur Davis
- Friday: Butler Browder Jr. and Ed Crowell
If you missed the Montgomery Mayoral Forum, we have a story including videos for each of the questions and the candidates opening and closing statements.
