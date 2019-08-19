VIDEOS: Getting to know the Montgomery Mayoral Candidates

By WSFA Staff | August 19, 2019 at 1:45 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 1:45 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery voters will elect a new mayor on Aug. 27, after current Mayor Todd Strange announced he will not run for re-election.

Several candidates are placing their bid for the position and 11 of the 12 will join us over the course of the week for Alabama Live!. Each candidate has four minutes to tell the public why they are the best fit for mayor.

Monday David Woods, Bibby Simmons and Victorrus Felder visited the studio.

Montgomery Mayoral Candidate: David Woods
Montgomery Mayoral Candidate: Bibby Simmons
Montgomery Mayoral Candidate: Victorrus Felder

Here is the schedule for the rest of the week:

  • Tuesday: Elton Dean and Steven Reed
  • Wednesday: Shannon Ferrari and Ronald Davis
  • Thursday: J.C. Love and Artur Davis
  • Friday: Butler Browder Jr. and Ed Crowell

If you missed the Montgomery Mayoral Forum, we have a story including videos for each of the questions and the candidates opening and closing statements.

