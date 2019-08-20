Alabama’s youngest county commissioner attacked by family dog

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The youngest known county commissioner in Alabama is making news again, this time for a painful reason.
Geneva County Commissioner Weston Spivey, 19, says he was attacked by the family pet Monday, a full grown German Shepherd named Polar Bear.
The commissioner posted several photos to social media showing himself in a hospital. Though smiling and giving a thumbs up, you could still see dried blood on his hands and legs.
“If you have a large animal never give it your complete trust or it will let you down. Last night I had a violent dog attack...” he wrote.
Spivey said he was bitten in the arm and leg and that it took three people to get the dog off of him. He had to have stitches, as a result.
“Thank you for the calls, texts, and most of all prayers. I am very appreciative of Slocomb Fire and Rescue for their quick response.”
The commissioner’s girlfriend, who is in school to become a nurse, jumped into action. He thanked her “for being the calm in the middle of storm while I was losing blood."
It’s unclear why the pet attacked Spivey. He said he’s had it for several years and that he’d never seen any aggression in it before that moment. He said the dog even showed signs of aggression when paramedics arrived.
The commissioner said he no longer has the dog but plans to continue rescuing animals.
Spivey was elected to public office in Geneva County at the age of 18 after beating Republican incumbent Bryan Hatton by a slim margin in the primaries. He faced no Democratic opposition in the general election.
Spivey’s spent years working with his family’s bison business, getting experience he said would translate into serving the county as commissioner.
