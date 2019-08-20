4 Auburn football legends reunited for good cause

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After nearly 40 years, some Auburn football legends have been reunited in Montgomery for a good cause.
The Henry Tellis Foundation held its “Night of Hope” at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church Monday night. The title of the event? “The Greatest of All Time: The 1977 Auburn University Backfield.”
That backfield included the likes of Auburn legends James Brooks, Joe Cribbs and Andrew Williams. And you can’t forget their quarterback, Charlie Trotman.
The four sat down and told stories from that special season with the Auburn Tigers, and raised money for charity in the process to reach fatherless boys.
“We call ourselves the four horsemen," Williams joked, “because we can’t leave Charlie out 'cause he’s the one that gave us the ball. So we can’t leave him out of the group because he was part of it.”
“It had to be kind of difficult for Charlie to figure out who to give the ball to,” Cribbs laughed.
“I was in the huddle, and I would look at each of them and they’d be glaring out of the corner of their eyes, ‘Give me the ball, give me the ball,’” Trotman recalled.
“That is true,” Brooks added. “I was probably the youngest one out of all. I figured, if I didn’t get the ball, I’m gonna leave!”
The money raised from Monday’s event goes back to the Henry Tellis Foundation.
Tellis grew up in Montgomery’s Gibbs Village and went on to play football at Sidney Lanier High School, Troy University, and the New York Jets and Giants.
The Henry Tellis Foundation provides mentoring, community outreach, education, health and wellness, parental development, and other community related and charitable programs.
