Bo knows QB: Malzahn rolling with Nix as starter

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn’s Gus Malzahn has named Bo Nix the starting quarterback for the Tigers.
Shortly after the spring game Malzahn said the quarterback battle would be between Nix and redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood.
Sunday, Malzahn said he’d make his decision within the next 24-48 hours.
Nix is the son of former Auburn quarterback Pat Nix. Bo set Alabama state records with more than 12,000 career total offense yards and 161 career total touchdowns. He led Pinson Valley to consecutive Class 6A titles and was named the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year and Alabama Mr. Football among other high school accomplishments.
The No. 16 Auburn Tigers open the 2019 season against No. 11 Oregon Aug. 31. in Dallas. That game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
