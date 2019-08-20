City of Greenville buys 10 acres of land with plans in mind

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville city leaders have delivered what they believe was a very good deal for residents and those who live beyond the borders of Butler County.
The city has purchased ten acres of new, underdeveloped land adjacent to Sherling Lake Park and Campground, and it comes with a vacant timber office sitting on top of a small hill.
“We felt like this was a good opportunity and we felt like anytime you get 10 acres next to Sherling Lake property, next to the golf course, that’s already got a building for $75,000, we felt like it was a pretty good deal," said Greenville Mayor Dexter McClendon.
The location is off state Highway 263, about five miles west of downtown Greenville. The building measures about 1,800 square feet.
“I see us expanding the park," the mayor said. “I see us turning this into a lodge of where people can rent it out that hunt or play golf.”
Local leaders consider this a steal considering the initial asking price was for more than $300,000.
“I had a problem with that, okay with taxpayers money, but this is an investment, quality of life, but once we rent it out we’ll get our money back," McClendon said.
With the purchase, Greenville grew by 10 acres this month, primed and ready for new development.
Mayor McClendon says they will probably start sprucing up the property a bit during the winter months.
