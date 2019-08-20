Cloverdale residents gather after shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been two weeks since Old Cloverdale residents found themselves dodging bullets at the intersection of Woodley Road and East Fairview Avenue.
On Monday night, residents gathered at Filet and Vine for the neighborhood’s monthly homeowner’s association meeting, but to also discuss the recent events.
Tim McKinney has lived in Old Cloverdale for the past 27 years, but it wasn’t until recently that he noticed the crime in the area increasing.
“A lot of break-ins, burglaries and I just think we need an increased police presence," McKinney said. “Where I live, there have been several recent break-ins and we all have to be vigilant and as the chief said, if you see something, say something.”
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley was quick to respond to their concerns.
“Just to let them know that they are not a forgotten community and that we do have the resources available to respond," Finley said. “We’re in this together. See something say something is one of those national things that is constantly being stressed but we have to you know come out here and show that we care.”
Finley said that either he, or another MPD officer, will be at all of Cloverdale’s monthly homeowner’s association meetings from here on out.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.