Death investigation underway after man’s body found

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead Tuesday.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers began investigating after a man was found dead in the 1000 block of the Eastern Boulevard.
Members of the community saw an increased police presence at a hotel off the corner of Monticello and the Boulevard.
At this time, Williams says there does not appear to be any signs of foul play.
No other information has been released as the investigation continues.
