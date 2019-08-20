2019 Fever 1st and 10 Preview: ACA Eagles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Christian Academy Eagles advanced to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last year. Head coach Nate Sanford the start of every season is a chance to start new.
“I love the feeling of starting something new. The beautiful thing about football is that it’s a clean slate, season, game, each play really, it gives you a chance to put the past behind you and go try again, so that’s a beautiful thing about this game,” said Sanford. "We’re all filled with a lot of excitement.”
Sanford says upperclassmen compose around 40 percent of the team this year, but that doesn’t mean the younger guys aren’t hungry for the success the older ones have enjoyed.
"We don’t have a lot of guys coming back, but we have some young, hungry, talented dudes.”
Also, just because Sanford may not talk about the playoffs with his guys, doesn’t mean they don’t want to get there.
“We don’t talk about making the playoffs, or trying to win this and that very much at all, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want it," said Sandord. “We get great attitudes and really great effort from these guys, there’s not a single one of them that we don’t want out here, you know, it’s a good mix.”
The Eagles open the season Friday at Saks High School.
