$3.3 million in grants awarded to improve Ala. highway safety

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grants totaling $3.3 million will go to Auburn University, the University of Alabama, and the Alabama Department of Public Health to help in their efforts to make Alabama highways safer.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the grants Tuesday. According to her office, Auburn University’s Media Production Group will develop media campaigns using data from the University of Alabama’s Center for Advanced Public Safety and ADPH. The campaigns will be aimed at encouraging drivers to obey state safety laws and avoid “risky” behavior when behind the wheel.
Ivey said ADPH will also conduct a safety campaign focused on properly securing children in safety seats.
“No matter your allegiance, having these two flagship universities team up with Public Health creates a winning situation for everyone on our roadways,” she said. “I am pleased to provide these funds to support these important programs that complement the work our law enforcement officers perform each day to increase safety on Alabama’s roads.”
The funds distribution breaks down to:
- $1.9 million to the University of Alabama’s CAPS. CAPS compiles data on crashes, seatbelt use and other statistical information to help the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and other agencies pinpoint “hot spots” where crashes often occur.
- $1.1 million to Auburn University for media campaigns warning motorists about the dangers of texting and driving, driving while impaired, and not wearing a seatbelt. Many of the campaigns will occur around holidays and heavy traffic periods and coincide with nationwide traffic-safety campaigns like “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
- $60,000 to ADPH to maintain a database involving the injuries suffered by people in traffic crashes, along with their health statuses. The information, which is federally required, is added to a nationwide database.
- $200,000 to ADPH for a 3-day training course for child-safety-seat certification, as well as programs throughout the state to teach motorists the proper techniques for installing and fastening children into safety seats.
Ivey recently announced grants to ALEA to help make Alabama’s roads safer.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.