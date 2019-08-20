Montgomery school to dismiss early, close Wednesday after electrical issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An electrical issue has forced a Montgomery magnet school to release students early and close Wednesday, according to Montgomery Public School officials.
Senior Communications Officer Tom Salter says Floyd Middle Magnet School will release at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday after an electrical issue with the air conditioning. If a child rides the bus and parents cannot pick up the child from school, those children will be taken to their home school around 11:50 a.m. Parents may pick up their child at their home school. If they cannot, students will be supervised at the home school until buses run in the afternoon.
Salter says students will be fed lunch at Floyd prior to dismissal.
Any parent with questions should call the school at 284-7130.
