Montgomery school to dismiss early, close Wednesday after electrical issues

Senior Communications Officer Tom Salter says Floyd Middle Magnet School will release at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday after an electrical issue with the air conditioning. If a child rides the bus and parents cannot pick up the child from school, those children will be taken to their home school around 11:50 a.m. Parents may pick up their child at their home school. If they cannot, students will be supervised at the home school until buses run in the afternoon.