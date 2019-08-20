Moody police officer meets stranger who left ‘very thoughtful’ note

By Bakari Savage | August 20, 2019 at 7:25 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 8:54 AM

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Being a police officer is a stressful job. There’s no doubt about it. So anytime you see someone go out of their way to do something nice for law enforcement, it’s heartwarming.

Recently, a kind gesture in Moody came in the form of a note. It was from a stranger to Moody police officer Reece Smith.

The post, written from Rodney Green with Green Lawn Maintenance, has gone viral after Smith posted it to Facebook. It has more than 11,000 likes, over 600 comments and has been shared almost 5,500 times. It reads:

“I realized this morning that every time I have cut the yard next door, your patrol car is in the drive. If you will call me, I will adjust my cut time to accommodate your sleep schedule.” Signed, Rodney Green.

We were there Tuesday morning when the two met. You can watch the meeting below.

