More storms on the way

It's still going to be hot, but it appears the worst of this heat wave is behind us.
Temperatures will climb into the middle 90s this afternoon, helping spike the heat index to around 100 degrees. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will again become a big player in our forecast through the second half of the day. These downpours will help limit the temperature climb and provide additional much-needed rainfall to parts of the area. A few stronger storms will be possible with gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning.
Elevated rain chances will linger through the rest of the week with highs trending toward the lower 90s. Rain chances stay relatively high through the weekend as well, so plan accordingly.
