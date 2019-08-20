More than $1.5 million bond set for drug trafficking suspect

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A preliminary hearing has been set for a drug trafficking suspect in Dallas County.
According to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, Danny Walker is charged with drug trafficking, certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm, and attempting to elude. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m.
According to police, a patrol officer attempted to pull over Walker for speeding, but he led the officer on a pursuit, sideswiping a car in the process. Walker eventually came to a stop, police said, but he was slow to obey verbal commands. He admitted to drinking alcohol, and when police searched his vehicle they found a clear bag containing pills, a handgun and a box of rounds.
Walker’s bond was set at $1.5 million for the trafficking charge, $15,000 for certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm, and $6,000 for attempting to elude police.
