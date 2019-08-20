New playground, park paying off in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - It took awhile but it’s finished.
Hundreds of Butler County school children are taking real good advantage of the new playground built behind Greenville Elementary and W.O. Parmer schools in Greenville.
It costs around $300,000 to construct it. The new playground also comes with a reading area surrounding a huge tree. Volunteers played a big a role in getting it built as well.
“I do believe in physical fitness, and I do believe there is a connection to the physical and the intellectual and so that was very important to me. And I will say this; that when we did get this equipment installed, the aides that will work out here, the teacher aides that work out here it’s the happiest they’ve heard the children in years," said Butler County Public School Superintendent Dr. John Strycker.
Strycker says there are plans to name the playground park after longtime educator Jeddo Bell and Greenville City Councilman James Lewis. Both are deceased.
