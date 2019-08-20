Rollin’ to the Polls offering free rides to Montgomery voters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Alumna Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will provide voters in need free rides to polling places for the upcoming municipal election.
The rides are a part of the organization’s Rollin’ to the Polls Voting Initiative. Registered voters can get a free, round trip ride to their polling location from local members from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
"Residents in Montgomery have a lot of important decisions to make on Election Day and finding a ride to the polls shouldn't be one of them," said Rollin' to the Polls Coordinator Kynesha Brown.
For information on this initiative or if you need transportation, please call the Rollin’ to the Polls hotline at 334-625-0758.
