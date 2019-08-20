State calls initial witnesses in deadly street racing trial

Smith testified that he lived in Georgia and he and his girlfriend came over to visit her daughter, Ashley Perkins, for Mother’s Day weekend. That night they went to dinner in east Montgomery and before returning to Perkins’ house, they stopped at the BP service station at Vaughn and Taylor Road to get gas. The pumps were out of service, which prompted them to drive down Vaughn Road toward Bell Road and turn left into the Mapco gas station. As they were turning left, Smith said it felt like a bomb hit his car.