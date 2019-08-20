Troy educator identifies problem affecting classrooms across nation

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy City Schools Technology Director Eujohn Anderson is a Google Innovator.
“Google Innovator is a program where they are looking for different educators who want to solve challenges in education,” he said.
Anderson has identified a problem not just affecting Troy schools but classrooms across the nation.
“Teachers go to professional learning to enhance their curriculum, their content, but the missing piece is the administrators that need to understand that they also have to have professional learning, especially with educational tools,” he said.
Anderson's goal is to come up with a plan for school systems to follow to make sure that all educators are keeping up with new technology and understand the resources available in their schools.
“When I come out of it as an administrator, I should understand how to use the digital tools," he said. "I should understand what it means to either have Google apps or even Microsoft for education as an administrator. I should be able to be that model educator so my teachers can model behind me.”
Anderson will present his idea to other Google Innovators in October when they all meet in New York.
He says the goal is to come up with a plan there and implement it as soon as he returns to Troy.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.