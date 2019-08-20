What’s the ideal thermostat temperature? Energy Star says 78 degrees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What’s your preferred temperature for your house?
72 degrees? 74 degrees?
How about 78 degrees during the day and 82 degrees when you’re sleeping.
For most people, those numbers likely run a little high, yet they’re what is recommended by Energy Star, a program of the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.
- 78 degrees when you’re home
- 85 degrees when you’re out during the day
- 82 degrees when your sleeping
The numbers have sparked a heated debate on Twitter.
