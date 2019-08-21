Active weather on the horizon

Warm weather continues into our Wednesday.
Temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees at times. We'll see a return of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but overall coverage should be a bit more limited than yesterday.
Higher rain chances remain in the forecast through late week and into the weekend, helping to drop temperatures into the lower 90s for highs. We don’t expect washout weather this weekend, but afternoons will be busy with those storms around.
