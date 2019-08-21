AU makes changes to game day operations

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn fans wait all year to step inside Jordan-Hare and cheer on their Tigers.
“You can feel the excitement in the air with the students back and the season kicking off on Aug. 31,” said Auburn University Communications Specialist Jeff Shearer.
This year, the excitement is the same but the process to getting inside the stadium will be a little different.
“You come in from College Street, the lanes have changed. It used to be a four-lane, now it’s a three-lane roadway. So it’ll be a little bit of a different change for our fans,” said Auburn Police Division Assistant Chief of Police Will Mathews.
Construction happening near downtown Auburn will also play a role in game day traffic, but the changes don’t stop there. Mathews is recommending that fans get to the stadium about 30 minutes earlier than in the past to get through the new metal detectors that will be located at every gate.
“The university has started our metal detector plan and so it’s a year early,” said Mathews. “The SEC is mandating it in 2020 and so we’re jumping on it a year early to work out all the kinks.”
Fortunately, you won't have to remove your belt or empty your pockets for these metal detectors, but clear bags will be checked.
Also, with the extreme heat, there’s another way to stay hydrated while at the games.
“You can bring in your own factory-sealed water. You can also bring in an empty water bottle and refill that as well, or a Yeti-type container,” said Shearer. “So we’re just trying to listen to our fans and help take care of them so they can enjoy game day on The Plains.”
Officials say another huge change fans should be aware of before driving to The Plains is with tailgating.
“We’ve been expanding and because of our daily operational needs, to meet that growth, we’re going to have to change our tailgating hours and tailgating for RVs will not start until 2 p.m. on Fridays,” said Director of Campus Safety Compliance Susan McCallister.
There are a lot of changes to take in so officials recommend visiting auburntigers.com/gameday for a full fan guide.
The Auburn Safety app can also help you navigate game day.
