Auburn University student from Taiwan reported missing

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators with the Auburn Police Department are asking the public for help finding a missing Auburn University student from Taiwan.
Chih-Kai-Lai, 21, was reported missing on Monday. Police say he last communicated with a family member two days earlier on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Investigators currently believe Lai left on his own accord and that there’s no indication of foul play at this point in the investigation.
Lai is an Asian male, who is 5′6″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and wears glasses.
Anyone with information regarding Lai’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
