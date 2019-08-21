Van Smith wins GOP primary for state House District 42 seat

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Results are in from Autauga and Chilton County in a primary election for a state House seat. Van Smith is the GOP winner of the Alabama State House District 42 primary special election.
The primary election was held to determined the GOP candidate for the state House District 42 seat, which represents Autauga and Chilton counties.
According to the Autauga County Probate Office, Van Smith attained 73.48 percent of the vote, with 579 votes. The other candidates’ totals are:
- Allen Caton— 104 votes
- Jimmie Hardee— 84 votes
- Shannon Welch— 21 votes
According to the Chilton County Probate Office, Van Smith received 1,658 votes. The other candidates’ totals are:
- Jimmie Hardee— 602
- Allen Caton— 518
- Shannon Welch— 369
Smith will face Democratic candidate Kenneth Allison Sr. in the general election. Allison was the only Democrat to file qualifying papers in the race.
The District 42 seat was left vacant after the passing of Rep. Jimmy Martin.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.