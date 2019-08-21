Auto supplier Vuteq to create 200 jobs at AL plant

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that global automotive supplier Vuteq USA will invest more than $60 million to open a manufacturing facility and hire 200 workers for its first production location in Alabama to serve the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. (MTMUS) auto assembly plant in Huntsville.
Japan-based Vuteq joins a growing list of Tier 1 suppliers that have announced plans to set up operations in the region.
“The automotive cluster growing around Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. is gaining another significant addition with Vuteq’s decision to open a manufacturing facility in Huntsville,” Governor Ivey said. “Vuteq has established a large industrial footprint in the United States, and it’s great to see the company expand that presence to our state. We look forward to working with Vuteq and seeing it grow in Sweet Home Alabama.”
Vuteq USA will produce interior and exterior plastic-injected parts and various sub-assemblies for Mazda and Toyota at the assembly plant, which is under construction on a 2,500-acre tract in Limestone County.
"Vuteq USA Inc. is very pleased and excited to be opening our next plant in Alabama,” said Kazumasa Watanabe, president of Vuteq USA.
Interested applicants can email the company at VuteqAlabamaJobs@vuteqky.com. The company is also working with AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, for hiring and training support.
“We’re pleased that Huntsville will be home to Vuteq’s first venture in Alabama and we welcome them to our growing network of automotive suppliers,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.
The Mazda-Toyota partnership is investing $1.6 billion to build and equip its Huntsville assembly plant, which will have up to 4,000 workers producing up to 300,000 vehicles annually. Construction on the facility began earlier this year.
MTMUS is expected to begin vehicle production in 2021.
