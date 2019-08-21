Guest Editorial: See you at the polls Tuesday!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Serving as mayor of the Capital of Dreams over the past decade has been one of the greatest honors of my life.
As this season ends, a new season begins for our city’s future. On August 27, Montgomerians will go to their Municipal polling place to vote in the mayoral, city council and in some cases State House District 74 runoff elections.
It is our sacred duty as Americans and Montgomerians to vote! Our city’s historical significance to voting rights is indisputable. When we go to polls on Election Day, we honor the sacrifices of those who fought for this right.
On Tuesday, you can vote early, all polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voters in District 74 can legally vote often, or in this case twice! Once for city council and mayor and once for state representative, both at the same polling place address but at separate locations within the building.
Find your polling place and more by visiting AlabamaVotes.gov or by consulting the postcard sent to every resident by mail.
We are proud of Montgomery’s progress, but there is still much to do in the Capital of Dreams. And that starts with you.
See you at the polls on Tuesday!
