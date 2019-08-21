Man arrested in 2 August shooting incidents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy man has been arrested in connection to two shooting incidents in August.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, police charged Kenneth Ross Jr. with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment in connection to two separate incidents. On Aug. 4 at around 10:45 a.m. a victim reported their vehicle received damage from gunfire. The vehicle was occupied and was in the 400 block of Hall Street.
Another incident, also in the 400 block of Hall Street, happened on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m., Williams said. A victim reported Ross fired a gun in his direction, but the victim was not injured. Williams said Ross was taken into custody at the scene, and he was identified as the suspect in the Aug. 4 investigation as well.
Ross is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $10,500. An arrest affidavit lists his place of residence in Troy.
