Montgomery human trafficking suspect indicted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man at the center of a human trafficking investigation in Montgomery has been indicted on three felony counts.
Sergio Webb, 29, has been indicted on charges of capital murder, murder, and human trafficking first degree. The murder counts stem from the death of Melissa Metcalf, Webb is charged with human trafficking for a different victim.
Metcalf’s body was found in Macon County in late 2018, her death investigation lead authorities to uncover what they call a human trafficking ring operating out of Montgomery. According to testimony by a case agent, an eye witness told investigators that Webb beat Metcalf and used a lamp in the hotel room to smash in her head. After it was clear she was dead, Webb ordered the eye witness to help clean up the room. Webb and the victim reportedly cleaned up the blood, rolled Metcalf’s body in a sheet and packed evidence of the murder into Webb’s car and drove to Tysonville to drop off Metcalf’s body. Then, they drove to Rockford and burned the bloodied bedsheets and the lamp. Five months after Metcalf’s death, luminol tests in the hotel room where she was allegedly killed showed a significant amount of blood had been spread across the room.
Webb reportedly hobbled the victim who witnessed Metcalf’s murder so she could never get away.
Webb remains in the Montgomery County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.
If you have any information on the murder of Melissa Metcalf or instances of human trafficking, please call the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation at 334-242-1142.
