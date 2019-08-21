2 new arrests in connection with Kelsey Starling’s death

2 new arrests in connection with Kelsey Starling’s death
Kelsey Starling
By WBRC Staff | August 21, 2019 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 1:13 PM

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have made two more arrests in connection with a deadly July 4th boating crash on Smith Lake.

Nick Bowling Suggs, 50, and Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, both of Decatur are charged with criminally negligent homicide, according to ALEA.

(Source: Credit: WBRC viewer/WBRC)

Kelsey Starling, 26, of Troy died in the crash in Rock Creek.

Charges were handed down after a Winston County Grand Jury convened earlier this week.

William Jackson Fite (Source: Winston Co. Jail)
William Jackson Fite (Source: Winston Co. Jail) (Source: Winston Co. Jail)

William Jackson Fite, 23, of Decatur, was booked into the Winston County jail in July on a charge of Boating Under the Influence.

Efforts to recover Starling’s body resumed Monday morning and will continue through Friday.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.