Relative in custody after man shot to death at Montgomery County home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation at a home in the county.
According to sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. George Beaudry, deputies responded to a residence near Highway 82 and Old Pike Road around 5:30 Wednesday morning. There, they found a man in his 70s who had been shot to death.
Beaudry said the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was killed by a man who is a family member. The exact relationship has not been given.
The suspect has since been taken into custody and is being interviewed. The circumstances surrounding the homicide remain under investigation.
