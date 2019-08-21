Roads around Cramton Bowl to be closed ahead of FCS Kickoff Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some roads in downtown Montgomery will be closed ahead of the FCS Kickoff Classic on Saturday.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, beginning Saturday at 10 a.m., Madison Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from Capitol Avenue to Jackson Street. Hall Street between Adams Avenue and Madison Avenue, as well as Hilliard Street between Madison Avenue and Pelham Street, will also be closed.
Williams said no parking sings will be placed on North Capitol Parkway and South Capitol Parkway beginning Thursday to allow buses to use the road to turn onto Madison Avenue and prevent damage to vehicles that may be occupying the roadway.
Williams said the roads will open once the game ends and pedestrian traffic clears. The game will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature the Samford Bulldogs and the Youngstown State Penguins.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.