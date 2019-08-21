Son charged in death of Montgomery County man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a son has been charged in the death of his own father.
Keith Scarborough, 35, has been charged with murder in connection to 72-year-old Jerry Scarborough’s death.
According to Capt. George Beaudry, deputies responded to a residence near Highway 82 and Old Pike Road around 5:30 Wednesday morning. There, they found Jerry Scarborough who had been shot to death.
After being taken into custody and interviewed, Keith Scarborough was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.
The circumstances surrounding the homicide remain under investigation.
