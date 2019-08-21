Woman killed, child injured in early-morning apartment fire in Bibb Co.

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed and a child was injured in an early-morning apartment fire in Woodstock.
The fatal victim has been identified by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office as 39-year-old Kandise Hendrix.
There were 16 units at Cedar Ridge Apartments that burned to the ground, leaving numerous people without a home.
The apartment is located on Old Stagecoach Road. Crews battled the fire for two hours.
Crews from Woodstock, West Blocton, McAdory and Lakeview FD on the scene.
