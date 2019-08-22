Absentee ballot application deadline is Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to make an application for an absentee ballot for Montgomery’s mayoral election is Thursday.
According to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, all absentee ballot applications must be delivered to the county absentee election manager. Voters can make an application in person and be given an absentee ballot the same day.
If submitting an application by mail, Merrill says voters can download and complete the form at alabamavotes.gov.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked, or hand delivered the day prior to election day.
Montgomery municipal election is Aug. 27.
