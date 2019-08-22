Amnesty Days coming to Montgomery Municipal Justice Center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Have an outstanding warrant in Montgomery? It’s your lucky day.
The Montgomery Municipal Justice Center is bringing back Amnesty Days, but you only have one opportunity to take advantage.
To be eligible, you have to have an outstanding warrant for either failing to appear in court for a scheduled compliance hearing, or for failing to appear on an initial appearance for a traffic offence.
If your last name starts with a letter from A through M, make sure you appear at the justice center, located at 1001 Madison Avenue, on Aug. 23 from 11-2 p.m. If your last name starts with a letter from N through Z, your date is Aug. 30 from 11-2 p.m.
Those who show up will get a new compliance date with notice or have any active warrant for non-payments removed.
Keep in mind, however, that just because there’s amnesty doesn’t mean you’re off the hook.
No one will be relieved of payment of fines, court costs and/or restitution.
However, no one will be jailed for non-payment or for an outstanding warrant in a case in which the only issue is non-payment either.
Call the Municipal Justice Center at (334) 625-2776 for more information.
