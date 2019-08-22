Dalraida to get new park; County commissioner gives $75K to efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city recently cleared the old Screws Armory on Atlanta Highway in Dalraida, making an empty area. There are now plans to create a green space for residents to enjoy.
Thursday, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and others were on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony for what will be known as Screws Park.
And Montgomery County Commission Vice Chairman Ronda Walker made a large donation toward the revitalization efforts. The commission confirmed she’s given $75,000 to help with efforts in Dalraida, including the new park and a road.
“There is great growth in the Dalraida community with new shopping and dining options. This project, which we are extremely proud of, will enhance what is already happening in the area,” Commissioner Walker said.
A road will also be created to allow traffic to enter the East Montgomery ball fields from Atlanta Highway. Currently, the only way to get in is on Perry Hill Road.
“City Councilman Richard Bollinger spearheaded the project and as the County Commissioner, I partnered with him to finally get this done," Walker added. “We believe this will help Dalraida continue to grow and thrive and will be an area for young and old alike to enjoy for years to come.”
“One of the nice things we will have here is a nice walking trail,” Commissioner Bollinger said. “We are leaving the buildings you see behind me here. They will be repurposed to take our tractors that typical come cut all of this grass from Oak Park to drive this far and have to go home at night. This is a good place to stage them. I think it will work well for everybody. We will have a pavilion here where the community can gather and just meet each other.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.