Couple’s attorney vehemently denies charges after their arrest in July 4 boating accident

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The attorney for a couple charged in connection with a deadly July 4th boating crash on Smith Lake has released a statement in response to the charges.
Nick Bowling Suggs, 50, and Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, both of Decatur are charged with criminally negligent homicide for striking the boat Kelsey Starling was aboard, causing her to be thrown off, according to ALEA.
Attorney Jason P. Knight emailed this statement.
"It was widely reported yesterday that Mr.and Ms. Nick Suggs were arrested, jailed and behind bars in connection with new charges stemming from the tragic boating accident that occurred on the evening of July 4th on Rock Creek at Smith Lake. Nothing could have been further from the truth.
We were informed that there were two misdemeanor warrants against the Suggs in Winston County, Alabama. Through the cooperation of the Winston County Sheriff’s office, the Suggs turned themselves in at a designated time. They were booked in on the misdemeanor warrants, immediately bonded out and were released. They were treated with the utmost respect and professionalism by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office and jail personnel.
Mr.and Ms. Suggs are as fine a class of people as you would ever meet. They are universally loved and respected in their personal and business communities. They have both cooperated with the investigation of this boating accident since day one.
It is confounding to us that the Alabama Marine Police Officer has now filed charges against the driver of BOTH the vessels involved in this wreck. It makes zero sense. At any rate, the Suggs vehemently deny the misdemeanor charges against them and look forward to being vindicated and put an end to this nightmare. They also want to extend their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all the families affected by this tragic accident and in particular to Kelsey and the Starling family.
Kelsey Starling, 26, of Troy died in the crash in Rock Creek.
Charges were handed down after a Winston County Grand Jury convened earlier this week.
William Jackson Fite, 23, of Decatur, was booked into the Winston County jail in July on a charge of Boating Under the Influence.
Efforts to recover Starling’s body resumed Monday morning and will continue through Friday.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.