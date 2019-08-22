Grandmothers speaks out after she says 20-30 students attacked granddaughter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is speaking out after she says her granddaughter was injured in a fight after leaving school.
Montgomery resident Alfredia King will never forget the startling call she received from her daughter on Monday.
“She was screaming and yelling, ‘They done jumped my baby! They done jumped my baby!’ I got scared and said, ‘Who jumped your baby?’ She said about 20 or 30 students,” said King.
King says the fight her 13-year-old granddaughter was injured in happened on South Court Street not far from Bellingrath Middle School where she had just left school.
“She says she remembers hearing a boy say, ‘If one fight we all fight.’ They were dragging her, pulling her hair out, kicking her in the face and chest, in her side,” said King.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, five juvenile females were charged with disorderly conduct after responding to a fight in progress on Monday just before 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of S. Court Street. Two juvenile females received minor, non-life threatening injuries as a result of the altercation and one was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. This case is still under investigation and further charges are possible.
King says her granddaughter was taken by ambulance to the hospital and had a CT scan performed and hasn’t been able to return to school.
“She has these knots and bruises across the top of her face. Her eye is swollen, her lip is cut on the inside. She says whenever she talks it hurts all over,” said King.
But it is not just physical trauma this grandmother has had to watch her granddaughter endure.
“For her to say she doesn’t want to go to school anymore that bothers me, because she doesn’t feel safe," said King.
This family is hoping something more can be done to prevent this from happening to anyone else.
“What I want to see done about it is more police patrol there in that area. If the students are meeting there to fight, something needs to be done about the area,” said King.
King says she contacted her granddaughter’s school and the Montgomery County Board of Education, but was told because it didn’t happen on school property they couldn’t do anything.
Montgomery Public Schools Spokesperson Tom Salter says they are aware of the incident and, while generally if it happens off campus it is under the jurisdiction of MPD, they are looking into this since students were on their way home.
MPD did confirm this case is still under investigation and further charges are possible.
