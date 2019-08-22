New photos released of missing Auburn University student

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Police Department continues to seek tips from the community as it searches for a missing Auburn University student.
Thursday, the police department released three new photos of Chih-Kai Lai, a 21-year-old graduate student from Taiwan.
Lai, who is studying Computer Science, arrived in the United States from Taiwan on July 24.
A member of the Auburn Taiwanese Student Association reported him missing on Monday after he failed to report for a scheduled class on campus. Police said he last communicated with a family member came on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Detectives have since discovered video surveillance of Lai at a restaurant in the 300 block of West Magnolia Avenue in Auburn on Sunday, Aug. 18. Investigators say there’s no indication of foul play at this point in the investigation.
Lai is an Asian male, who is 5′6″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and wears glasses.
Anyone with information regarding Lai’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
