One arrested, one at large in Custom Jewelers armed robbery in Phenix City
Willie Calhoun (left) and Quintrell Martin (right), accused in the Custom Jewelers armed robbery in Phenix City (Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Alex Jones | August 22, 2019 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 4:13 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Phenix City have arrested one man and named a second suspect in an armed robbery at Custom Jewelers.

On Aug. 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m., two suspects, later identified as 38-year-old Willie James Calhoun and 40-year-old Qunitrell Thomas Martin, entered the Hwy. 280 store with masks and firearms.

Rusty Gorman, the owner of Custom Jewelers, fired back at the two suspects before they fled on foot.

Robbery warrants were obtained for both Calhoun and Martin on Aug. 19.

Calhoun was arrested at his Millbrook, Ala. home by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on Aug. 22.

Martin is still at large, but is believed to be in the Birmingham area.

A preliminary hearing date for Calhoun has not yet been set.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

