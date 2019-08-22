Police: Domestic altercation leads to man’s stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says an investigation is ongoing in relation to a stabbing.
MPD Spokesperson Sgt. Jarrett Williams says police responded to the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and John Morris Avenue where they found a man suffering from a stab wound.
After investigation, police say the stabbing is related to a domestic altercation.
The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
