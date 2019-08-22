Saban now 'recruiting’ for popular supplemental insurance company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a series of ads released on Aflac’s YouTube page Wednesday, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has put his famous living room recruiting pitch to use for the brand.
The three spots walk you through the ‘recruiting process’ all the way to 'signing day’.
In the first of the thirty-second spots, Coach Saban is seen sporting an ‘Aflac blue’ blazer and multiple ‘championship’ rings for the company, saying, “We think you would really shine in the Aflac program.”
Here’s ‘The Visit’:
Followed by the ‘Campus Tour’:
And finally ‘Commitment Day’:
It’s not the first time Saban has taken a little time to sell someone other than a Crimson Tide recruit. You may remember this Regions Bank commercial from a few years back:
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.