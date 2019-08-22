Several Wetumpka Middle School students taken to hospital

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Wetumpka Middle School sixth graders were transported to a local hospital for treatment after becoming ill during gym class Thursday afternoon.
According to Elmore County Public Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, more than 25 sixth-grade students got overheated and about six or seven were taken to a hospital for treatment.
They were in gym class shortly after 1 p.m. when this happened. According to the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather Team, data from the Gunter Annex shows temperatures around that time appeared to be in the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.
Dennis said parents have been notified.
