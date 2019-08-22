Sylacauga man sentenced to 10-years in prison for trying to entice 15-year-old girl

“This defendant deserves every day of his 120-month sentence in a federal prison because of his reprehensible acts,” Town said. “Our law enforcement will continue to vigilantly monitor the internet using every available method available to us to uncover predators like Hamilton who seek to prey on innocent children. I commend the collaborative efforts of the FBI and the Mountain Book Police Department to bring this defendant to justice, proving once again there is no daylight between our local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.”