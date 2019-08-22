Tow truck driver dies 3 weeks after being hit by vehicle on I-85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A tow truck driver who was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 85 on July 29 has died from his injuries, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Thursday.
Richard Wilson, 53, of Millbrook, suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit around 6:45 p.m that Monday evening. Police and fire medics responded to the area and found a two-vehicle crash involving a 2013 BMW X1 and a 2015 Ford F-650 in the northbound lanes at Forest Avenue.
Wilson was apparently trying to load a vehicle on his wrecker when he was struck. He was rushed to an area hospital, then transported to UAB in Birmingham.
Tracey Gilliland, a manager at Montgomery-based Jacob’s Towing, confirmed on July 31 that Wilson was an employee of the company and that he’d been taken to UAB for treatment.
On Thursday, more than three weeks after the crash, Montgomery police say he died of his injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police could say the driver of the BMW was not injured.
Wilson, the driver of the Ford, was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was considered a pedestrian at the time he was hit.
