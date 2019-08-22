Tuskegee University students restoring historic windows on campus

“One of the biggest concerns of all industry is students having experience. These students are getting experience. Within the history of Tuskegee, it’s all about learning to do by doing," said Tuskegee University Architecture Department Head Kwesi Daniels. "So what we’re doing is really just following the cues that have been left for us. You gave us buildings that needed to be preserved and so now we found partners who thought that was kind of cool and they decided to support us in doing this work. So they sent us all over the country to get the requisite training to be able to do the work that we are now doing on campus.”